Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At least 48 miscreants arrested as police intensify operation in Kurram

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited Kohat district and chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Kurram.

The meeting assessed the latest law and order developments, recent incidents, and the measures taken to address them, says a press release issued on Friday. It was decided during the meeting that operations against terrorist elements involved in recent incidents would be further intensified.

In this regard, 48 miscreants have already been apprehended, and further actions will continue to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment that all those involved in past incidents will be dealt with strictly under the law, serving as a deterrent to others. The protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with efforts to improve their quality of life, will remain a top priority, and peace will be restored in all circumstances.

KP cabinet approves renaming Peshawar’s cricket stadium after Imran

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies are implementing a comprehensive strategy to eliminate miscreants effectively. Additionally, the crackdown on those providing support and facilitation to such elements is being tightened.  The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterated that there was no room for miscreants or their facilitators, and all individuals involved would be held accountable under the law.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025