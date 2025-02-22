Attock Refinery Limited launches Spring Plantation Drive

Islamabad - Attock Refinery Limited in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi, Punjab launched Spring Plantation Drive-2025 at ARL’s Morgah Biodiversity Park on 21st February, 2025. The primary objective of this event was to raise awareness about deforestation and various ecological concerns linked with it. Chief guest, Deputy Director (Field) EPA Rawalpindi inaugurated the plantation drive. Officials from EPA Rawalpindi, Punjab and ARL’s Management participated in the event. This is a step forward of ARL’s commitment regarding environmental protection and biodiversity. 10,000-12,000 healthy plant saplings are being planted by ARL each year. Representatives of EPA appreciated the ARL’s endeavors and have assured their full support for such activities. Furthermore, ARL actively collaborated and participated in the inauguration of the Tree Plantation Drive 2025, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Gulistan-e-Fatima Park, Islamabad. The event was graced by the presence of Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, as the chief guest. The initiative aimed to mitigate urban heat, improve air quality, and enhance biodiversity by promoting tree plantation.