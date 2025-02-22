Australia, England eye winning start in high-stakes Lahore showdown

LAHORE - The high-intensity nature of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 means rivals Australia and England will be desperate to start their campaign on a winning note, with only two teams advancing to the semifinals from their group. A victory in this crucial encounter will put the winner in a commanding position for a final-four berth, while defeat will leave little margin for error in the remaining matches. Australia will rely on key players Travis Head and Adam Zampa, while England’s fortunes will heavily depend on skipper Jos Buttler and pace spearhead Jofra Archer. With both teams struggling for consistency in 50-over cricket, this match could set the tone for their tournament campaigns.

The defending ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup champions, Australia, have endured a dip in ODI form, losing their last two series to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their most recent setback came in Sri Lanka, where they suffered a 2-0 series defeat, and they will be keen to rediscover their winning touch.England face similar challenges, with Jos Buttler’s men struggling for rhythm in ODIs, highlighted by a 3-0 series loss in India in their most recent bilateral contest. The last time these fierce rivals met in England, Australia edged a thrilling five-match series 3-2 in September. Travis Head was instrumental in Australia’s 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph, producing match-winning performances in the semifinal against South Africa and the final against India. He will be a crucial asset in Pakistan and the UAE. For England, Adil Rashid remains the linchpin of their white-ball spin attack following Moeen Ali’s retirement. With the injury setback to all-rounder Jacob Bethell, England’s spin department looks thin, leaving Rashid with the bulk of the workload, with only Liam Livingstone and Joe Root as additional spin options.

Meanwhile, speaking at a pre-match press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Australian skipper Steve Smith acknowledged the absence of key players Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries but remained optimistic. “I’ve played alongside Cummins and Hazlewood for a decade, and their presence is invaluable. However, this is an opportunity for the younger players to make an impact,” he said.”We’re under pressure, but it’s a new tournament with a fresh challenge. We must stay focused and play our best cricket,” he said. England captain Jos Buttler has highlighted the value of Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience as his team gears up for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Australia. “Our practice sessions in Lahore have been productive, and our top three batters are in excellent form,” he said. He emphasized an aggressive approach. “We aim to put up a big total and apply pressure on the opposition.”

SQUADS - AUSTRALIA: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly. ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

4th Match

Aus vs Eng

Match starts at 02:00 PM