Barrister Saif meets Kurram religious leaders to ensure lasting peace

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif held separate meetings with religious leaders from different sects of Kurram in Peshawar on Saturday, discussing measures to maintain peace and stability in the region.

During the meetings, both delegations voiced their concerns and urged strict action against elements disrupting harmony. They reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the peace agreement and assured full cooperation with security forces and the government to restore stability.

The religious leaders emphasized that anti-peace elements were the true adversaries of Kurram and called on the government to take decisive action against them to ensure lasting peace. They highlighted how ongoing unrest had adversely affected education, trade, and social life in the area.

Adviser Saif urged all stakeholders to play a proactive role in restoring peace. He stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was making sincere efforts to find a permanent solution to the long-standing conflict, with the government implementing all possible measures for sustainable peace.

He further warned that certain elements were attempting to incite sectarian tensions, but the government would not allow them to succeed. He stressed that such forces were not just a threat to Kurram but to the entire state.