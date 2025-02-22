Ben Duckett sets new Champions Trophy benchmark

England opener etched his name into ICC history with a scintillating knock of 165 off 142 deliveries against Australia at Lahore’s on Saturday.

His explosive innings set a new record for the highest individual score in the tournament, surpassing New Zealand’s Nathan Astle, who had held the milestone since 2004 with an unbeaten 145.

Duckett’s dominant display featured 17 boundaries and three sixes, providing a solid foundation for England’s innings before he was eventually dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over. His record-breaking feat marks the first instance of a batter surpassing 150 in the tournament’s history, as confirmed by the ICC.

The historic moment came as England recovered from early setbacks after losing two wickets in the powerplay to Australia’s Ben Dwarshius. Duckett, alongside Joe Root, rebuilt the innings with a crucial 158-run partnership for the third wicket. Just as the duo looked poised to accelerate further, Adam Zampa struck to dismiss Root, but Duckett carried on to achieve his remarkable milestone.

His innings now tops the list of highest individual scores in history, with Astle’s 145* against the USA in 2004 and Andy Flower’s 145 against India in 2002 now trailing behind. Indian greats Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar also feature on the list with scores of 141 against South Africa (2000) and Australia (1998), respectively.

Australia, having won the toss and opted to bowl first, found themselves on the receiving end of Duckett’s masterclass as England seized the momentum in a crucial Group B encounter.