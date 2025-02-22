Cases worth trillions pending in courts due to corruption: PM

Shehbaz Sharif launches case assignments and management system to ensure speedy justice No additional tax burden to be put on retailers: PM.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the Case Assignments and Management System (CAMS), a transformative initiative designed to provide transparent, efficient, and speedy justice for litigants. During the launching ceremony, the prime minister highlighted the long-standing demand from applicants and litigants for a more transparent and timely justice system, which CAMS is set to address.

“Case Assignments and Management System was long overdue because litigants and applicants from all over the country wanted transparent and speedy justice and this initiative will go a long way to address their grievances and provide justice in a reasonable time frame,” the prime minister said while addressing the inauguration ceremony held here. He also thanked the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and Canadian High Commission for providing funds for the project.

The prime minister mentioned that although, in the past, a track and trace system was introduced in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), it did not yield the desired results and ultimately failed. However, he emphasized that due to his personal involvement, the current government had successfully launched an effective and efficient system that was now benefiting the people of Pakistan.

“FBR is now having a trial run of faceless interaction at Karachi port, and once it is fully operational, it will then be replicated at various sea ports, dry ports and other places all over the country,” he added.

He regretted that trillions of rupees had delayed for decades due to corruption and lack of modern technology techniques.

“I have been personally following this,” he said adding that a couple of days, he also met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to request him ensuring speedy decisions on merit because trillions of rupees worth cases were pending at the tribunal level, at higher forums, high court, and supreme court.

The prime minister pointed out that Pakistan is meant to lead many nations due to its tremendous natural and human resources.

“What has been lacking is ‘will to do’, had we utilised these factors earlier, Pakistan would have been transformed long ago.” The prime minister expressed his resolve to recover each and every penny that was due for the betterment of the people of Pakistan. He mentioned that after making mechanism functional, an amount of Rs 24billion was adjudicated by the Sindh High Court on merit and this money will now be deposited in the national exchequer.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, on the occasion informed that 98.5% of the federal government’s official work was now conducted through technology via the e-business portal.

He said the prime minister had always expressed concern over delays in the judicial system, and now the federal laws had been put on a mobile app, ensuring amendments were updated swiftly. “Our response time for amendments is now just 48 hours,” he added.

Country Representative of UNODC Troels Vester highlighted that the Office was committed to improving the justice system by making it faster, more efficient, and fairer for all through effective oversight mechanisms. He extended appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership in driving government reforms, particularly in modernizing Pakistan’s justice sector.

He said this launch aligned directly with the Prime Minister’s e-office initiative, and the UNODC was grateful for the support from the Ministry of Law and Justice and its team, whose hard work had turned this vision into reality. High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon said this milestone was significant for the Ministry of Law and Justice and showcased how Pakistan’s government was embracing automation, promoting digitalization, and fostering transparency. Additionally, she said it also highlighted the government’s commitment to environmental conservation by reducing paper waste. The prime minister also presented certificates of appreciation to the team members for their hard work.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the formation of a committee to resolve the issues faced by retail businesses and assured his government’s all-out support for the purpose.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Retail Business Council headed by Chairman Ziad Bashir, said that the retailers already under the tax net would not be burdened further rather efforts were being made to bring more retailers into the tax net, according to a PM Office press release.

He told the delegation members that the steps were being taken to curb smuggling in the guise of used goods. The prime minister urged the local industry to adopt innovation and modern technology to enhance exports and compete in the international market.

He said that besides introducing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue, the government was also taking measures to promote a cashless economy.

The members of the delegation lauded the efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for economic stability. They viewed that the significant reduction in inflation and policy rate was leading to an increased consumption and production of goods.

The delegation members expressed the hope that the measures being taken by the government would further reduce the inflation rate and that the operational industry was begetting new employment opportunities. They said that the government’s reformative measures would have far-reaching positive impacts on the economy and bringing more retailers into the tax net would increase revenue.

They also acknowledged the government’s efforts to resolve the issues faced by the retailers already in the tax net. Besides CEO of Service Sales Corporation and CEO of Beechtree Shahryar Bakhsh, the federal cabinet members Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ali Pervaiz Malik and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Equipping youth with global professional skills top priority: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says equipping youth with the necessary professional skills required at the international level is government’s top priority.

Chairing a meeting on a three-year plan regarding professional training of youth and their employability in Islamabad on Friday, he said Pakistan’s talented workforce is the country’s real asset.

The PM instructed to increase nursing training institutes in the country and to align the nursing training with international standards.

Shehbaz Sharif said needs of the industry as well as local and international markets should be kept in view, while imparting professional training in various sectors. He said NAVTTC will be provided with sufficient funding for the professional training of the youth. He advised the NAVTTC to blacklist training institutions not performing up to the mark and encourage those with good performance.

The prime minister was presented with a three-year plan for the professional training of Pakistan’s workforce in IT, industry, nursing, and other sectors, as well as their employment and placement abroad.

The meeting was informed that NAVTTC will impart professional training to one hundred and forty one thousand youth by June this year in different fields including Information Technology.

Moreover, two hundred and fifty thousand youth will be trained in the next year and three hundred and thirty seven thousand individuals in 2027.

The meeting was apprised that over twenty nine thousand people have got employment in Saudi Arabia after training in NAVTTC. Similarly, youth is being trained in various professions, enabling their placement in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

The meeting was informed that the process of accreditation of Pakistani training institutions by various international organizations through NAVTTC is also progressing rapidly.

It was further told that over twenty five hundred students of madrassas have been trained and three thousand others will be equipped with vocational skills by June this year.

The meeting was further informed that these training programs are being offered in all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

It was apprised that steps are being taken to train over ninety two thousand youth across the country in modern IT courses and to meet the target of developing two point one million freelancers.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the establishment of a National ICT Skills Ecosystem, which will benefit not only the youth in the local industry but also in employment opportunities abroad.