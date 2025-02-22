CJP urges PTI to stay within system: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman confirmed on Saturday that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi advised the PTI to remain within the system and avoid boycotts during their meeting on Friday.

Speaking to the media outside the District Court Islamabad, Barrister Gohar acknowledged that the meeting took place, where PTI raised concerns about judicial behavior and the treatment of the party. He emphasized that such actions were detrimental to democracy and the rule of law.

He further revealed that PTI’s alliance delegation had traveled to Karachi, with efforts underway to unite opposition parties in a movement for constitutional supremacy and electoral transparency.

Discussing PTI’s engagement with the government, Barrister Gohar stated that while the party entered negotiations with an open heart, the government’s lack of seriousness and hasty actions hampered the process.

Addressing internal party matters, he called the issue of Sher Afzal Marwat an internal affair and reiterated that decisions regarding those who left PTI after May 9 would be made by Imran Khan.

He also dismissed speculation of internal divisions within PTI, assuring that the party remained united. He highlighted that letters sent by PTI founder Imran Khan were aimed at maintaining harmony between the military and the public.