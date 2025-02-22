CM calls for educating children in their mother tongues

KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the developed nations had achieved progress by promoting education in their mother language. In his message on International Mother Language Day here, he said that mother tongue increased mental development and learning ability of the children. The Chief Minister said that the children learn mother tongue naturally, and it was the most effective medium of early education.

Murad said that the protection of the culture, history and traditions of any nation was possible only through the mother tongue. Education in mother tongue improved academic performance of the children, he said adding that one of the main reasons for the success of China, Turkey and Europe was the educational and scientific development in the mother tongue. The Sindh government was taking practical steps for the promotion of mother tongues, he said.

International Mother Language Day marks in Sukkur

International Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a colorful event in connection to International Mother Language Day here on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Prof Dr Tahmina Nangraj said that language was a source of communication that cements bonds with family, relatives, culture, and religion. He said that the mother language was an asset that brings a special culture, melody, and colors of life.

Former Secretary General of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Prof Dr Adal Soomro said that every child had the right to education in the mother language. He said that the mother tongue gives confidence to the children and glorifies different features of the personality.

Keenjhar Nazeer in her address said that a child expresses his first feelings including happiness and fear in his mother tongue.

Unfortunately, parents concentrate on foreign languages and remain reluctant to communicate with their children in their mother tongue, she added.