Debris from Blue Origin and SpaceX rockets found in Bahamas and Europe

HOUSTON - A massive chunk of a Blue Origin rocket’s nose cone washed up on the shore of a Bahamian island near a tourist destination. In Europe, flaming debris from a SpaceX launch vehicle streaked across the German sky, and what appears to be a fuel tank may have landed on a company’s property in Poland. And that’s just this week. The incidents are unrelated to the SpaceX Starship rocket that exploded midair during a test flight in January, raining debris near Turks and Caicos, where residents said they are still working to clean up the detritus from beaches, roadways and bays. That situation raised questions about safety standards for test flights of unproven launch vehicles that travel over population centers. But this week’s two space debris-related events in the Bahamas and Europe point to how successful rocket launches can also leave their mark on Earth. They also highlight how the rise in the number of rockets taking off any given week has increased the likelihood that space junk will find its way back to populated areas. According to the European Space Agency, junk falls to our planet from space all the time — though most of it is blown to smithereens while plunging back into Earth’s thick atmosphere at thousands of miles per hour. “Satellites and rocket parts of moderate size re-enter almost daily, while small-size tracked space debris objects re-enter even more frequently,” the agency said. The SpaceX rocket part that streaked through the European skies this week was a rare occurrence, however. The debris came from the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket that had carried out a routine mission.

The rocket took off from California on February 1, hauling a batch of satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink network, which beams internet connectivity from space.

But while the primary mission to deliver satellites to space went well, the rocket’s upper stage — or the portion that lights up after reaching space to finish off a mission — did not complete a controlled splashdown in the middle of the ocean as is typical, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Based on preliminary information, the Falcon 9 rocket part was dragged out of orbit in an uncontrolled manner, which is likely why the vehicle appeared to reenter Earth’s atmosphere over Europe and crash-land this week. Photos and video posted to social media show the rocket upper stage, which disintegrated into pieces as it plunged back from space, rushing through the sky.