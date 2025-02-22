Deepfake Accountability

The Punjab Police’s recent action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against individuals creating and spreading deepfake content is a step in the right direction. The rapid advancement of AI-generated media has made it alarmingly easy to manufacture falsehoods, distort reality, and damage reputations. The individuals behind such digital crimes must be held accountable, and this is precisely the kind of case where PECA should be applied—to punish those who weaponise technology for personal or political vendettas.

There is no excusing the creation of deepfake content intended to defame, manipulate, or harass individuals. No matter who the target is, such actions constitute a grave violation of privacy and dignity, and those responsible must be brought to task. It is a digital extension of character assassination, and the law must evolve to stay ahead of these threats. However, while this enforcement is a necessary step, it also raises concerns about how PECA has been used in the past. The law has a troubling history of being wielded as a tool to stifle dissent, curtail press freedoms, and intimidate critics rather than focusing solely on actual cybercrimes.

Thus, while it is crucial to clamp down on deepfake creators, it is equally important to ensure that the law is not exploited for selective enforcement. A mechanism must be in place to guarantee that cases are pursued based on clear, objective criteria rather than political convenience or personal vendettas. Otherwise, the fight against digital misinformation risks becoming another excuse for suppressing free speech rather than upholding justice.