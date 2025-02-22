Din Polo storm into Diamond Paints Polo Cup final

LAHORE - Din Polo secured a thrilling 8-5½ victory over Zacky Farms in the Diamond Paints Polo Cup, co-sponsored by Pro Health, at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground. The match, held at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Friday, drew an enthusiastic crowd, including Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Club Secretary Major (Retd) Babar Mehboob Awan, and a host of players and spectators. In this PPA’ssix-goal event, Din Polo delivered a spectacular fourth-chukker performance, overpowering Zacky Farms to book their place in the final. Raja Jalal Arsalan led the charge, scoring five goals, while Muhammad Ali and Sheikh Muhammad Rafay added one goal each. For Zacky Farms, Bilal Hayat Noon and Zackaria Daud Ali netted two goals apiece, while their team also benefited from a one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The action continues on Saturday (February 22, 2025) as Diamond Paints face Zacky Farms, with the grand finale set for Sunday.