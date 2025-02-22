Duckett's masterclass powers England to 351 against Australia

England's batting firepower, led by a stunning century from , propelled them to a commanding total of 351/8 in their ICC Men’s clash against arch-rivals Australia at the jam-packed .

England, electing to bat first, had a shaky start as opener Phil Salt departed for a first-over duck, caught behind off Ben Dwarshuis. However, what followed was an exhibition of class and control from Duckett, who anchored the innings with a sensational 165 off 143 balls, hammering 17 boundaries and three sixes. His stroke-filled knock kept Australia under pressure and ensured England stayed on course for a formidable total.

Joe Root provided crucial support with a well-crafted 68 off 78 deliveries, forming a 158-run partnership with Duckett for the third wicket. Root’s innings, though not as aggressive, was instrumental in steadying the innings after early jitters. The partnership was finally broken when Root fell leg-before to Adam Zampa in the 31st over.

Despite losing Harry Brook cheaply, England’s middle order kept up the momentum. Skipper Jos Buttler contributed a brisk 23, while Jamie Smith added a handy 15. Liam Livingstone and Brydon Carse chipped in with small cameos before Jofra Archer provided fireworks at the death, smashing 21 off just 10 balls to push England past the 350-run mark.

Australia’s bowling attack struggled to contain the English assault, with Ben Dwarshuis being the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 for 66. Marnus Labuschagne (2 for 41) and Adam Zampa (2 for 64) provided breakthroughs at crucial intervals, while Glenn Maxwell took one wicket but was expensive, conceding 58 runs.

With 351 on the board, England have given their bowlers a solid platform to defend against a powerful Australian batting lineup. The chase promises to be a thrilling contest as Australia look to mount a response under the lights at .

SCORES IN BRIEF:

ENGLAND 351-8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68, Jos Buttler 23, Jofra Archer 21*; Ben Dwarshuis 3-66, Marnus Labuschagne 2-41, Adam Zampa 2-64) vs AUSTRALIA.