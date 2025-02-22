Favourite Sardar clinches Pakistan Derby 2025 trophy

The Pakistan Derby 2025 lived up to its prestigious reputation as Favourite Sardar delivered a commanding performance to clinch the coveted title at the on Sunday. The thrilling race saw Sardar, trained by Touqeer and owned by Ch Ashfaq, outclassing the competition to claim victory.

The celebrations were amplified as presented the grand Rs 10 million winner’s purse and trophy to the jubilant trainer and owner. The event was graced by LRC Chairman Ahmed Makhdoom Ahmed, Secretary Shahzad Akhtar, and representatives from sponsors Lake City, adding further prestige to Pakistan’s premier horse racing spectacle.

Undercard Races Deliver Exciting Surprises

The day began with a major upset as War Command, ridden by Mohammad Hanif, stormed to an unexpected victory in the opening race. Dark horse Talent secured second place, while Sarparast settled for third.

The second race witnessed favourite Zuza living up to expectations with a decisive win, while Black Fire and Vartika stunned the field by taking second and third, respectively.

The third race was another fiercely contested affair, where Moni Prince, guided by Awais Anjum, emerged victorious. Dubawi’s Angel finished as runner-up, while Luckvir shocked many by taking third place.

The fourth race saw Western Lady, piloted by Aftab Ch, claim the title, with Sultan Prince securing second and Set In Stone rounding off the top three with an impressive finish.

Princess Noor Steals the Spotlight in Memorial Cup

In the Syed Tofeeq Kamal Shah Haqqi Memorial Cup, Princess Noor stunned the field with a surprise victory. Princess Sara and Nostalgic followed closely in second and third place, respectively, in a race that kept the spectators on edge.

The sixth race saw a dominant performance from the favourite Statesman, who controlled the field from start to finish. Moni Queen secured second, while Princess Rukhtas delivered a surprise by clinching third place.

Perfect Again Triumphs in President Breeders Cup

The President Breeders Cup witnessed a flawless run from Perfect Again, who justified his favourite tag with a clinical victory. Sultan, an outsider, shocked many by finishing second, while Hi Volt, another pre-race favourite, had to settle for third.

Favourite Sardar’s Commanding Derby Victory

In the day’s marquee event, Pakistan Derby 2025, Favourite Sardar asserted his dominance, finishing the prestigious race in 2.34 seconds to claim the top prize. Golden Market emerged as a surprise second-place finisher, earning a Rs 2 million reward, while Swift Retort, another unexpected contender, secured Rs 1 million for third place.

Upsets Continue in Champion Stakes and Stewards Cup

The Champion Stakes Cup produced another upset, with Pakistan Star taking first place. Jim and Tonic, a dark horse, claimed second, while favourite Tiete had to settle for third.

In the Stewards Cup, favourite Sincere Approach delivered a dominant victory, followed by Mighty Max and Brooklyn, who finished as surprising second and third, respectively.

Acknowledge Storms to Victory in LRC Cup Finale

The final race of the day, the LRC Cup, witnessed Acknowledge sprinting to a well-earned victory. Suspicious One secured second, while Farhan Prince delivered another surprise by finishing third.

With high-stakes competition, unexpected twists, and dominant performances, Pakistan Derby 2025 provided a thrilling spectacle, reinforcing its status as the pinnacle of horse racing in the country.