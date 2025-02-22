Federal govt grants one-year extension to Ogra chairman

ISLAMABAD - After failing to appoint a permanent chairman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the federal government extended the tenure of the current chief regulator by one year on Friday.

Just one day before the end of four year tenure of the incumbent Chairman OGRA, Masroor Khan, the federal government has granted one year extension to his contractual appointment.

“The Federal Government has been pleased to extend the contractual appointment of Masroor Khan, as Chairman, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), under Cabinet Division, for a period of one (01) year w.e.f, 23.02.2025 to 22.02.2026, in terms of Section 3 (8) (a) OGRA Ordinance, 2002,” said a notification issued by Establishment Division.

The four-year term of OGRA Chairman, Masroor Khan, was set to end on February 22, 2025. Meanwhile, the second extended term of the Member Finance will conclude next week, and the position of Member Gas is already vacant. Masroor Khan was appointed by the PTI government for a four-year term.

Usually the federal government starts the process for the appointment of the new chairman three to four months before the end of the incumbent chairman’s tenure; however, this time the Cabinet Division has not advertised the vacancy for the appointment of a new chairman OGRA, sources said. After the possibility of appointing a new chairman OGRA on time through the competitive process was vanished, the federal government has extended the contract of the sitting one.

The authority comprises of chairman/chairperson and three members; including Member (Gas), Member (Finance) and Member (Oil). They can serve for maximum two terms subject to retirement on attaining the age of 65 years. Chairman and members are being appointed by the federal government through a competitive process on tenure basis in accordance with the provisions of the OGRA Ordinance.

The tenure of Member Oil was expired last year, however, he was granted another term by the government. Member Finance has also been granted three months extension, which was further extended for another three months till the end of February 2025. The second extension of Member Finance is about to expire during the last week of the ongoing month. The post of Member Gas OGRA is already vacant and has been advertised multiple times. The vacancy for Member Gas was advertised for the third time, but no appointment has been made yet. However, short listing for the post of Member Gas has been done and now the interview process will take place.

Similarly, the hiring process for the Member Finance has already been initiated. The short listing of the candidates has already been completed and now the candidates will be called for the interview. Interestingly, the existing strength of OGRA, including its Chairman, Member Oil and Member Finance, is now on extension, while one post of Member Gas is vacant.