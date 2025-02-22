Gasless Winter

Residents of Magsi Street, Basheer Chowk, and Qambarani Road in Quetta face severe gas shortages during winter. Despite paying exorbitant bills, they receive inadequate gas for cooking and heating. As a result, many resort to burning firewood, contributing to deforestation and pollution. The government must address this crisis by stabilising gas pressure, regulating prices, and promoting alternative heating solutions to alleviate residents’ suffering and protect the environment.

UZMA SOSAN,

Quetta.