Saturday, February 22, 2025
Gold price decrease by Rs2,000 per tola to Rs307,000

NEWS WIRE
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs307,000 on Friday  against its sale at Rs309,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.  The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,714 to Rs263,203 from Rs264,917, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down by Rs1,571 to Rs241,278 from Rs242,849.  The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs38 to Rs3,430, whereas that of ten gram silver came down by Rs33 to Rs2,940. The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $23 to $2,930 from $2,953, whereas the prices of silver in international market dipped by $0.21 to $32.94, the association reported.

