Harrison Ford opens up about his retirement plans from acting

LOS ANGELES - Harrison Ford has recently opened up about his retirement plans from acting. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Season 2 of 1923 premiere, the Indiana Jones actor shared his unusual response when asked what would get him to retire from acting. To which, Harrison quipped, “When you forget my name.” Elsewhere in the interview, the Age of Adaline star discussed about the new season, which will release on Paramount Plus on February 23 “It’s very strong,” remarked the 82-year-old. While praising the upcoming series, Harrison revealed, “It’s great. It’s a very strong season.” When asked about his return for a potential third season, the Morning Glory actor stated, “I just work here.” “Taylor (Sheridan) tells me when he has a story,” mentioned Harrison while talking about Yellowstone creator. Harrison also made comment on this phase of career, and replied, “Stupid”. Reflecting on his acting journey, the Paranoia star opened up that he’s drawn to compelling scripts that inspired him.

“I ran into a vein of really good writing, and I thought I’d take advantage of it, and I’m really glad I did,” he told the outlet. Earlier this month, he spoke to ET and revealed whether his wife was a Marvel fan. “She thinks it’s Mrs. Marvel… She’s not seen this movie,” said the Firewall actor.