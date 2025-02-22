Importance of S&T, AI increased: SCCI chief

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan, while emphasizing the need to strengthen industry-academia linkages, stated that the world has rapidly transformed into a global village, where the importance and use of science and technology, as well as artificial intelligence (AI), have increased exponentially.

He was addressing an introductory session on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology and Innovation Strategy, organized by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Directorate General of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held at the Chamber House on Friday. Fazal Moqeem emphasized that the adoption of modern techniques and tools has become essential for the promotion of business and trade in the present era.

He noted that science and technology, along with artificial intelligence, play a pivotal role in the development of society, which cannot be overlooked.

The session was attended by SCCI Vice Presidents Jalil Jan, Shehryar Khan, former office-bearer Shahid Hussain, members of the executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, S&T Department Secretary Muhammad Sheraz, DG Sajid Hussain, Strategy Focal Person Dr Nasru Minallah, as well as SCCI members, traders, and industrialists.

The , highlighted the role and importance of science, technology, and AI in the rapid development and transformation of the world. He added that collaboration between the government, industries, and academia would effectively promote science, technology, and AI. He also stated that the use of modern tools for the promotion of business and trade has become mandatory and expressed hope that the session would help traders improve and promote their business more effectively.

During the session, participants were informed about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Strategy through a comprehensive multimedia presentation.

Earlier, SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan presented a written document of proposals to further modify and improve the strategy.