Saturday, February 22, 2025
Imran will never be part of any deal like Nawaz: Barrister Saif

Imran will never be part of any deal like Nawaz: Barrister Saif
NEWS WIRE
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Friday that incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

founder Imran Khan would never become part of any deal with the establishment like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. In a statement, Saif said the government was afraid of the PTI founder, adding that the government had banned meetings with the PTI founder due to this very reason. “The government is pressurising Imran Khan into brokering a deal but he stands resolute unlike Nawaz Sharif.

The government isn’t only violating basic human rights but also committing contempt of court,” he reiterated. Saif also demanded lifting of ban from meetings between Khan and party leaders.

