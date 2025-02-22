India vs Pakistan is big game but finals matter more, says Shubman Gill

Star batter shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, stating that while the rivalry carries historical significance, it is not the biggest game in any tournament, as the final remains the most crucial fixture.

India and Pakistan will go head-to-head on Sunday (February 23) in the at the . Addressing the pre-match press conference, Gill acknowledged the excitement surrounding the encounter but refrained from labeling it as overhyped or underhyped.

“India-Pakistan has its history. It is an exciting contest every time both teams play. If so many people get happiness by watching this rivalry, who are we to call it over-hyped or under-hyped? We go to play cricket and try to make our team win,” Gill said.

Recognizing the importance of the match, he maintained that a tournament final always holds greater significance. “It is a big match, but the biggest match would be the final that any team plays. We have been playing good ODI cricket. Pakistan have lost some of their recent matches, but by no means will we think of them as a lesser side,” he added.

Gill, who played a match-winning knock of 101* against Bangladesh in India’s opening game, described it as one of the most satisfying innings of his career. “The Champions Trophy format allows little margin for error. Even one loss puts a team under immense pressure. Against Bangladesh, there was a brief phase where we felt some pressure, but we focused on rotating strikes and taking fewer risks,” he reflected.

He also highlighted the contrast in batting styles between himself and captain Rohit Sharma, crediting their dynamic approach as a challenge for opposition bowlers. “Rohit bhai prefers aerial shots and big sixes, while I focus on grounded strokes and finding gaps. If I see a bowler under pressure, I take my chances. That difference in approach makes us a strong opening pair,” Gill explained.

With conditions in Dubai playing a key role, Gill noted the impact of dew on the game and emphasized the importance of middle-overs batting. “When there’s no dew, batting under lights is tougher, and strike rotation becomes more difficult. The team batting second will be under more pressure if dew doesn’t come into play,” he said.

Assessing the pitch, Gill suggested that a total of over 300 would be a strong score but remained flexible. “A score of 280-300 would be very good on this wicket. But if conditions allow, we could aim for 350 or more. We don’t set rigid targets—we adapt based on the pitch,” he concluded.

As anticipation builds for another thrilling chapter in the India-Pakistan rivalry, Gill and his team remain focused on delivering a strong performance in their pursuit of Champions Trophy glory.