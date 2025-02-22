Saturday, February 22, 2025
Industrial production declines by 1.87pc in 1st half

February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country witnessed a negative growth of 1.87 percent during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The LSM also dipped by 3.73 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY) in December 2024 when compared to the same month of last year. The LSM production, however, increased by 19.07 percent on month-on-month (MoM) in December 2025 as compared to November 2024.

The provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies. The main contributors towards overall negative growth of 1.87 percent included food (-0.13), tobacco (0.25), textile (0.36) garments (1.43), petroleum products (-0.02), automobiles (0.77), cement (-0.55), iron and steel products (-0.59), electrical equipment (-0.60), machinery and equipment (-0.15) and furniture (-2.27).

The production in July-December 2024-25 as compared to July-December 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, coke and petroleum products, chemical products, non metallic mineral products, iron and steel products, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and furniture.

