International athletes arrive for SAFF Cross Country C’ship in Islamabad

LAHORE - Athletes from Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives arrived in Islamabad on Friday to compete in the SAFF Cross Country Athletics Championship, set to take place on February 23 at Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park. Brig (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, shared that preparations for the championship are progressing smoothly. To encourage greater spectator engagement, entry to F-9 Park will be free on the day of the event. The championship will feature two competitive categories: Men’s Senior and Under-20 races. Satti also acknowledged the vital contribution of Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman of South Asia, in bringing the championship to Pakistan and ensuring its successful organization.