Gaza - The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said on Friday that Israel will free 602 prisoners from jails today as part of the ongoing hostage release-ceasefire deal with Hamas. Amani Sarahneh, a spokeswoman for the NGO, told reporters that those slated for release include 445 individuals from Gaza who were arrested after Hamas’s October 7 attack, 60 serving long sentences, 50 serving life sentences and 47 re-arrested after a 2011 exchange for captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.