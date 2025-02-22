JI protests in Karachi against rising traffic fatalities

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged demonstrations across Karachi to protest the alarming rise in traffic-related deaths, urging the Sindh government to take immediate action. Sit-ins were held at 15 key locations, including Liaquatabad, University Road, Orangi Town, Korangi Road, Rashid Minhas Road, and North Karachi.

Addressing protesters in Liaquatabad, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar revealed that 110 people had lost their lives and 1,500 others were injured in traffic accidents in the first 50 days of 2025. He added that 775 fatalities involved heavy vehicles such as dumpers and tankers.

Rejecting Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s claim that these accidents were merely administrative issues, Zafar blamed government incompetence for the rising death toll. He also highlighted Karachi’s worsening law-and-order situation, stating that more than 70,000 people were killed in street crimes last year.

JI demanded that heavy traffic be rerouted to the Northern Bypass instead of passing through the city to prevent further casualties.

Meanwhile, a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association confirmed that Karachi witnessed 107 traffic-related deaths in the first 45 days of 2025, with victims including 78 men, 14 women, 11 children, and 4 girls. Additionally, 1,493 people were injured, the majority being men.

Traffic police attributed most accidents to heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers, raising concerns over road safety in the city.