Josh powers Australia to unprecedented win against England in ICC Champions Trophy

Australia’s remarkable chase of 351 runs against England in the 4th match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has rewritten history. On a packed Saturday night at Gaddafi Stadium, Josh Inglis’ spectacular unbeaten 120 guided Australia to an exhilarating 5-wicket victory, completing the highest-ever chase in ICC event history.

This memorable contest saw England post a daunting total of 351/8 in their 50 overs, largely thanks to an extraordinary 165-run innings from Ben Duckett. Despite a shaky start—England lost Phil Salt for a duck in the first over—Duckett’s brilliance dominated the proceedings. His commanding knock of 165 from 143 balls, which included 17 boundaries and three sixes, kept Australia under pressure throughout the innings. Alongside him, Joe Root provided crucial stability, contributing 68 runs from 78 balls, as the duo put on a 158-run partnership for the third wicket.

While England’s middle-order struggled to build significant partnerships, quick-fire cameos from Jos Buttler (23), Jamie Smith (15), and Liam Livingstone ensured they reached a competitive total. Jofra Archer added a late flourish, smashing 21 from 10 balls. Australia’s bowling attack, led by Ben Dwarshuis with 3 for 66, and supported by Marnus Labuschagne (2 for 41) and Adam Zampa (2 for 64), kept England's progress in check.

The chase was set for a thrilling conclusion under the floodlights. Australia, despite early setbacks, remained calm and composed. Travis Head (6), Steven Smith (5), and Marnus Labuschagne (47) were all dismissed in quick succession, leaving the chase precariously balanced. However, Josh Inglis’ knock was the defining moment. He anchored the innings with an elegant 120* from 86 balls, supported by Matthew Short (63), Alex Carey (69), and Glenn Maxwell (32*), as Australia reached their target of 356/5 in just 47.3 overs.

The chase was not without its challenges, with England’s bowlers, led by Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone, all picking up a wicket each. Yet, despite their valiant efforts, Australia surpassed the target with 5 wickets in hand, making it the highest successful chase ever in an ICC event, surpassing Pakistan’s 349 against Australia in a previous match.

Australia's victory was a proof of their resilience and the power of modern-day chase specialists, with Inglis’ brilliant knock a key highlight in a game that will surely go down in Champions Trophy history.

SCORES IN BRIEF

England 351-8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3-66, Marnus Labuschagne 2-41, Adam Zampa 2-64)

Australia 356-5 in 47.3 overs (Josh Inglis 120*, Alex Carey 69, Matthew Short 63, Glenn Maxwell 32*; Mark Wood 1-48, Jofra Archer 1-56, Brydon Carse 1-66, Adil Rashid 1-72, Liam Livingstone 1-39)

Australia won by 5 wickets.