JUI-F vows to strengthen opposition

Staff Reporter
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) yesterday vowed to strengthen the opposition bloc. The party confirmed its active participation in the opposition alliance. “This move has caused distress in some political circles,” JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said. In response to the concerns about the party’s alignment with the opposition, he said; “Those who are distressed are the ones spreading baseless rumours.” He said despite not holding a formal leadership position, JUI -F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains a key figure in the opposition’s strategy. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s leadership role no longer depends on any position,” Ghauri emphasized. He said: “We are gradually moving towards a grand alliance.” He said such political moves are helping bridge gaps within opposition parties. Ghauri claimed that following Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent speech in Parliament, a character assassination campaign had been launched against him. “The nation knows where the opportunists emerge from,” he remarked, dismissing the attacks as politically motivated.

Staff Reporter

