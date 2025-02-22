KP cabinet approves Ramazan package for poor

Peshawar - The 25th meeting of the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held on Friday, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. Cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, and the Advocate General attended the meeting.

The cabinet approved the Ramadan/Eid financial assistance package for the poor, destitute, widows, orphans, and transgender persons across the province. The Chief Minister directed that the assistance be provided to deserving families through banks and EasyPaisa, and that it be disbursed before the 15th of Ramadan.

Over a million deserving families will benefit from the package in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner. Each family will receive Rs. 10,000, and the banks/disbursing charges will be borne by the provincial government, ensuring that not a single penny is deducted from the intended beneficiaries.

In light of the expected fall of Ramadan on February 28 or March 1, the cabinet directed that all government servants and pensioners in the province be paid their salaries and pensions for the current month on February 25, 2025, in advance.

The cabinet approved an annual grant of Rs4.92 million for 15 orphan students enrolled at Abbottabad Public School and College.

The cabinet also approved the allocation and release of Rs1,028.673 million to pay the nine months’ salaries of 3,687 teachers at the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, ensuring uninterrupted education for 181,233 students in 2,325 Girls’ Community Schools across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of providing quality education and stated that the number of beneficiaries of such schools should be increased to ensure that no girl is left without education. He assured that the government would make every effort to provide as many funds as necessary for this purpose.

The cabinet also approved the creation of 458 nursing internship slots for one year, with a total financial implication of Rs170.376 million (Rs31,000 per month) for the students who passed out from the first batch of the BS Nursing programme in 2020. The cabinet stressed the need to enhance nursing education facilities and encourage the private sector’s involvement in nursing education.

The cabinet approved Rs400 million as Grant-in-Aid for the Auqaf Organization for the financial year 2024-25, enabling it to pay outstanding salaries, pensions, and other operational expenses.

The cabinet approved the utilization of savings and interest earned on the deposit of Rs332.563 million for salaries and routine operations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT), subject to regularization by the Finance Department.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the cost of land for the establishment of the Cadet College Project Phase-III, from Rs. 298.481 million to Rs. 468.013 million, with a total difference of Rs. 169.532 million, in order to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules (MVR) of 1969, authorizing the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority to inspect bus/truck stands.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business 1985. The amendments include (i) the deletion of the Directorate of Information Technology from Schedule-I, column-3, at S No 22, along with the Director of Information Technology in column-4 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules of Business; and (ii) the substitution of the Directorate of Science & Technology at S No 22 with the Directorate General of Science & Technology and the Director of Science & Technology at column-4 with the Director General of Science & Technology. These amendments were necessary following the enactment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (Amendment) Act, 2018, which merged the Directorate of Information Technology into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board.

The cabinet also approved various amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City/Tehsil Local Government (Rules of Business) 2022 and an amendment to Section 25(1) of the Local Government Act 2013, subject to vetting by the Law Department. These amendments will provide more powers and authority to locally elected representatives.

The cabinet approved the reconstitution of the Board of Management of the Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotic Sciences (PIPOS).

Finally, the cabinet approved the renaming of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Shahi Bagh to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Shahi Bagh, Peshawar.