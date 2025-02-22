KP CS, IGP review security situation in Kurram

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police KP Zulfiqar Hameed visited Kohat district and chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Kurram. The meeting assessed the latest law and order developments, recent incidents, and the measures taken to address them.

During the meeting, it was decided that operations against terrorist elements involved in recent incidents would be further intensified. In this regard, 48 miscreants have already been apprehended, and further actions will continue to ensure lasting peace in the region.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to dealing strictly with all those involved in past incidents under the law, serving as a deterrent to others. The protection of citizens’ lives and property, along with efforts to improve their quality of life, will remain a top priority, and peace will be restored under all circumstances. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies are implementing a comprehensive strategy to effectively eliminate miscreants.

Additionally, the crackdown on those providing support and facilitation to such elements is being tightened.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterates that there is no room for miscreants or their facilitators, and all individuals involved will be held accountable under the law.