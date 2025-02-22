KP govt finalises performance report under CM Gandapur leadership

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized its one-year performance report, highlighting significant achievements under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The report emphasizes initiatives in social welfare and public service, in line with the vision of the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

Over the past year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has implemented several groundbreaking measures, including financial aid of Rs10,000 each for 37,000 differently-abled individuals, the distribution of electric wheelchairs to 2,000 university and college students, and the rehabilitation of 1,240 drug addicts. Additionally, 570 hearing-impaired individuals were provided with hearing aids.

The report also outlines key transport and education initiatives, such as the allocation of Rs316 million for 11 Hiace vans and 12 minibuses to facilitate the transportation of special-needs students. Furthermore, Rs274 million was allocated to the Special Education Complex in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Other notable efforts include the organization of 105 exhibitions for differently-abled individuals, prisoners, and students in special education institutions. The government also facilitated the admission of 102 hearing- and speech-impaired students into specialized educational institutions.

In the past year, the government provided shelter, food, and transportation to 83,568 underprivileged individuals at 11 shelter homes. Additionally, during Ramadan, Rs50 million was spent on Langar Khanas, benefiting 368,142 deserving individuals. Eid relief packages worth Rs1.1 billion were distributed to 101,126 people.

Furthering its commitment to education and social welfare, the provincial government provided Rs5 million for the Braille Learning Academy at Peshawar University, established four new schools for differently-abled children, and launched three mobile training units for drug rehabilitation. In total, Rs3.2 billion in Zakat funds were distributed among 118,828 eligible individuals.

The report also highlights the payment of Rs118 million in educational fees for 2,603 underprivileged students and the establishment of new Rescue 1122 stations in Bannu, Hangu, Karak, Lower Chitral, and Torghar. Additionally, a Braille printing press was set up in Peshawar for visually impaired students.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government extended financial aid of Rs118 million to 5,577 deserving students in religious seminaries and provided medical assistance to 2,074 road accident victims through eight motorway satellite rescue stations.

In response to the unrest in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the provincial government arranged five special flights, bringing 1,408 stranded Pakistani students back home. The government’s helicopter service transported 21,000 kilograms of medicines from Peshawar to Kurram and facilitated free air transport for 2,728 individuals. These flights also transferred eight critical patients and 11 deceased individuals.

The government also spent Rs6.4 billion to provide Eid packages to 640,000 low-income families, offering Rs10,000 per family. Under the Kafalat Programme, Rs720 million were allocated to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs5,000 to orphaned children, while the Saharah Programme disbursed Rs1.2 billion to support elderly widows. Additionally, under the Khana Abadi Programme, Rs90 million were used to assist in the marriages of deserving young women.

This extensive welfare and development agenda underscores the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens and fostering social security across the province.