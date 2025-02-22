Lahore High Court Bar Association elections under way

The annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) are in full swing, with the voting process ongoing.

Voting began at 9am and will continue uninterrupted until 5pm. A total of seven candidates are contesting for three key positions, including the president's seat.

A tight contest is expected between Saqib Akram Gondal from the Asma Jahangir Group and Asif Naswana from the Hamid Khan Group for the presidency.

For the secretary position, Farukh Ilyas Cheema and Qasim Ijaz Samra are competing, while for vice president, three candidates - Sheikh Haseeb Bin Yousaf, Abdul Rehman Ranjha, and Abdul Razzaq Chadhar are in the race.

Hassam Bin Shoaib Kamboh has already been elected unopposed as finance secretary.

According to Election Board Chairman Shahzad Ahmed Mand, the total number of Lahore High Court Bar Association members is 44,232, out of which 30,763 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes via a biometric system.

He added that 2,287 women and 28,476 men will exercise their voting rights. Seven polling booths have been set up, equipped with 120 computers to facilitate the voting process.