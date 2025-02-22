Saturday, February 22, 2025
Leadership Conference held in SZABIST Larkana

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  First Lady and MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the 5th Leadership Conference on AI-Driven Education at SZABIST  held at here on Friday.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari remarked,”This conference was a crucial step toward integrating AI into education and inspiring innovation.”She highlighted the importance of Al-driven learning & research. First Lady and MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as the Chief Guest, alongside Pakistan Peoples Party  Women Wing President and MPA Faryal Talpur, the event brought together experts, academics, and policymakers to discuss the transformative role of AI in education.

Secretary of Education Zahid Ali Abbasi graced the occasion and acknowledged SZABIST  efforts in delivering quality education and promoting innovation in the academic sector. Executive Director Dr. Lubna Khalid highlighted SZABIST  commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills and driving digital transformation.Large number of Karachi, Larkana Faculty members and Students were present in leadership conference.

OUR STAFF REPORT

