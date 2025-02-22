Mirpurkhas blooms with 67th annual flower exhibition

MIRPURKHAS - The 67th annual three-day flower exhibition kicked off at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Stadium in Mirpurkhas, showcasing over 200 types of flowers. According to APP correspondent, the event was inaugurated by Mirpurkhas District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, who emphasized the importance of flowers in creating a pleasant atmosphere and promoting a sense of freshness. The exhibition aims to promote recreational activities and provide entertainment opportunities for citizens. A play area for children, food stalls, and an art gallery have been set up, making it a fun-filled event for the whole family.