Mobilink Bank joins forces with NymCard, Dellson Associates to revolutionise digital financial services

Islamabad - Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, has entered into a strategic partnership with leading fintech innovator NymCard and technology consultancy, Dellson Associates to accelerate digital financial services and cross-border enablement. The collaboration marks a significant step toward reshaping the future of financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Under this alliance, NymCard will integrate its cutting-edge technology platform to facilitate seamless digital lending solutions, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL), and Instant Card Issuance. Meanwhile, Dellson Associates will spearhead the bank’s technology enablement and digital transformation initiatives, reinforcing Mobilink Bank’s mission to provide scalable, innovative, and future-ready financial solutions.

This strategic partnership aims to empower consumers with dynamic financial tools that enhance accessibility, flexibility, and user experience. BNPL enables customers to make purchases and defer payments over time, while SNPL revolutionises remittances by allowing users to send money instantly and settle payments in structured installments—easing financial burdens and fostering greater financial control.

As a core pillar of its long-term growth strategy, Mobilink Bank continues to forge high-impact alliances that transcend industry boundaries, driving financial, technological, and operational excellence. This MoU underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment to innovation, digital agility, and financial inclusion, ensuring its customer-first ecosystem remains at the forefront of the evolving digital banking landscape.