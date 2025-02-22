Mustafa Murder Case: ATC extends remand of Armaghan and Shiraz

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi has extended the physical remand of accused Armaghan and Shiraz for five more days in the murder case.

During the hearing, the investigating officer requested a 14-day remand, citing the need to record statements of two employees of Armaghan under Section 164 and awaiting forensic analysis of weapons and a laptop recovered from his residence.

Amid the proceedings, Armaghan collapsed in the courtroom, prompting staff to assist him. When asked if he had anything to say, he broke down in tears, and his father followed suit. The prosecutor general informed the court that Armaghan had similarly collapsed in previous hearings, but medical examinations confirmed he was fit. However, Armaghan alleged that he was being denied food.

Meanwhile, Armaghan’s mother submitted a power of attorney through lawyer Tahir Rehman Tanoli, but Armaghan denied appointing him, claiming he was misled into signing documents.

Shiraz’s lawyer argued that his client had no involvement in the case, alleging that police conducted a raid on his house without female officers and confiscated his sister’s laptop. He also claimed Shiraz was denied the right to sign legal representation documents.

The court ordered a medical examination of Shiraz but denied his sister’s request to meet him. Following the arguments, the ATC ruled to extend the remand of both accused for five more days.