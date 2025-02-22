Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

North Zone head discusses cricket development projects with LRCA chief

North Zone head discusses cricket development projects with LRCA chief
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  North Zone Cricket Association President, Muhammad Ijaz Butt, met with Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, to discuss ongoing and future cricket development projects in the region. During the meeting, Ijaz Butt provided a detailed briefing on the recently concluded North Zone Club Tournament. Kh Nadeem congratulated North Zone for being the first to successfully complete its club cricket tournament, acknowledging the efforts of the tournament committee and especially Chairman Muhammad Naseer Shehzad. He expressed confidence that the committee would continue its dedicated work in promoting club cricket. Ijaz Butt also updated the LRCA chief on the progress of the North Zone U-15 Cricket Tournament. In response, Kh Nadeem praised the initiative, highlighting that the tournament would provide young club cricketers with a valuable age-group platform to hone their skills. He also lauded LRCA’s efforts in successfully organizing the U-19 league across all three zones and commended Lahore Region teams for their performances in the ongoing National U-17 and U-15 Championships.

Trump aide warns Zelensky to stop hurling ‘insults’, start negotiating

 He expressed confidence that Lahore Region has the potential to win national titles.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ijaz Butt presented a commemorative shield to Khawaja Nadeemon behalf of North Zone as a token of appreciation for his contributions to cricket development.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025