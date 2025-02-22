North Zone head discusses cricket development projects with LRCA chief

LAHORE - North Zone Cricket Association President, Muhammad Ijaz Butt, met with Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, to discuss ongoing and future cricket development projects in the region. During the meeting, Ijaz Butt provided a detailed briefing on the recently concluded North Zone Club Tournament. Kh Nadeem congratulated North Zone for being the first to successfully complete its club cricket tournament, acknowledging the efforts of the tournament committee and especially Chairman Muhammad Naseer Shehzad. He expressed confidence that the committee would continue its dedicated work in promoting club cricket. Ijaz Butt also updated the LRCA chief on the progress of the North Zone U-15 Cricket Tournament. In response, Kh Nadeem praised the initiative, highlighting that the tournament would provide young club cricketers with a valuable age-group platform to hone their skills. He also lauded LRCA’s efforts in successfully organizing the U-19 league across all three zones and commended Lahore Region teams for their performances in the ongoing National U-17 and U-15 Championships.

He expressed confidence that Lahore Region has the potential to win national titles.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ijaz Butt presented a commemorative shield to Khawaja Nadeemon behalf of North Zone as a token of appreciation for his contributions to cricket development.