NUTEC achieves int’l accreditation from City & Guilds UK

ISLAMABAD - NUTECH (National University of Technology), in collaboration with GEMS Middle East and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), has been granted International Accreditation by City & Guilds UK, a prestigious global leader in skills development since 1876.

This accreditation marks a significant achievement for NUTECH and opens new avenues for Pakistani youth, offering them increased access to international job opportunities, particularly in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and European countries.

The City & Guilds accreditation, a Royal Charter holder, will enable NUTECH to deliver high-quality, world-class vocational training, enhancing the skill-sets of students for success in the rapidly evolving international job market. This collaboration aims to equip students with future-proof skills, empowering them to meet the demands of global industries, ensuring their competitiveness in the international workforce.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, team NUTECH expressed their pride in this accreditation, recognizing it as a game-changer for youth development in Pakistan. They emphasized that this partnership would not only endorse local skill development but also open doors for Pakistani professionals to secure international employment.

The support from GEMS Middle East and NAVTTC has been instrumental in helping NUTECH reach this milestone, strengthening the educational paradigm of Pakistan and contributing to the country’s escalating presence in the global job market.