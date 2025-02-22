Omar, Noor clinch deaf event titles at National Tenpin Bowling C’ship

LAHORE - Omar and Noor claimed the top spots in the deaf event of the 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, held at Leisure City Bowling Club, Islamabad. Omar secured the first position with 149 points, while Wajid finished second with 137 points, and Ghazanfar took third with 125 points. In the women’s competition, Noor-ul-Ain emerged as the winner with 122 points, followed by Jalina Qaiser in second (85 points) and Rozina in third (82 points). The event was inaugurated by Javed Bangash, Chairman of the Pakhtun Action Committee, with notable guests including Dr. Israr Hussain (Chairman, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation), Ijaz-ur-Rehman (President), and M Irfan Khan Niazi. The championship features male and female players from across the country, with seven categories including men’s singles, doubles, and media events. The competition will continue until Feb 25.