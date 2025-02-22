Opp boycotts Senate over deputy chief’s ‘antagonistic’ attitude

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in the Senate on Friday boycotted the house on the last day of the session over Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan’s ‘antagonist’ attitude towards them.

The opposition also made three demands including an apology from the Senate deputy chairman to his fellow senators over his conduct, restoration of the three PTI lawmakers suspended by him and declaration of the vote count on the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill.

A call came from the Presiding Officer Senator Irfan Siddiqui that Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani should be requested to end his unofficial boycott of the house over the non-implementation of his order to produce PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary. “I would just put it on record that three demands of the opposition should be fulfilled, otherwise this house will not (be able to) retain its sanctity and order,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz at the beginning of the sitting. He demanded declaration of the vote count on the SBP Bill what he said it was “unlawfully withheld by the deputy chairman.”

The other two demands, he said, included an apology from the deputy chairman to his fellow senators for disrespecting them and restoration of the three PTI lawmakers suspended by him, the other day.

He said they had been suspended for exercising their right to protest after Senator Syedaal blocked passage of the SBP Bill.

The opposition leader said Chairman Senate Gilani was not chairing the sessions after the production order he issued for PTI Senator Chaudhary was flouted by the Punjab government. He said the non-implementation of the order passed by the chairman was contempt of the entire house. “We stand by chairman (over the issue),” he said, adding that the deputy chairman did not follow the law, rules and traditions of the house while chairing the sessions in the absence of Senator Gilani

Senator Faraz said there was no room in the rules to withhold results of the vote count and demanded that the “unfinished agenda” be completed by taking the SBP Bill to its logical conclusion. He alleged that Syedaal used insulting gestures and inappropriate language against the opposition lawmakers. He recalled that he recently used foul language against PTI Senator Ms Falak Naz.

Responding to him, the Presiding Officer Senator Siddiqui said his demands were on record and that certainly the Senate Secretariat and the chairman would take action on them. He also proposed that under Shibli’s leadership, the parliamentary leaders may meet Gilani and request him to return to the house and chair its sittings. “If any institution or a government has not complied with the production order, he may be unhappy with them but being custodian of the house, he may take his position again to help improve the environment in the Senate,” he remarked.

Shortly after the presiding officer’s remarks, the opposition leader announced to boycott proceedings, in solidarity with the suspended senators, till the issue was resolved. Most of the opposition senators already had not turned up in the house to mark their protest. Meanwhile, PPP Senator Shahadat Awan speaking on a point of public concern said government employees were protesting in the Red Zone of the capital over pension and retirement benefits. He urged the government to meet with them to restore their confidence and the law and order situation in the area.

The Parliamentary Leader of PPP in the House Senator Sherry Rehman said the police had used brutal force against the protesting employees, adding that peaceful protest was their right.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the finance minister to engage with the employees to resolve their issues but “there should not be any blackmailing.” He said that the government was already ensuring the rights of those employees who were either being given golden handshake or sent in the surplus pools.

“I would take up the issue of use of force against protestors with the secretary interior and chief commissioner and police chief of Islamabad,” he said.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain in his response told the house that the USC would be restructured either through complete privatization or public-private partnership to increase its efficiency, and not to be closed.

He said a Ramadan Package worth Rs 20 billion had been prepared by the federal government this year which would be provided in cash directly to about four million deserving people.