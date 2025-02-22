Pakistan can’t afford another martial law: Bilawal

LONDON - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan cannot afford another martial law as its future depends on the supremacy of the constitution, an independent judiciary, and a free press.

“The future of Pakistan is associated with the supremacy of the constitution, independent judiciary and journalism,” Bilawal said while delivering a lecture at the Oxford University here yesterday.

Bilawal highlighted the significance of democratic values, human rights, and the role of women in Pakistan.

Recalling his late mother Benazir Bhutto, who also studied at the Oxford University, Bilawal said that his mother did not teach him to take revenge that is the reason he always says that democracy is the best revenge.

He said that Benazir Bhutto rendered her life for the supremacy of democracy. Benazir was targeted many times but she continued to participate in politics fearlessly and became the first woman prime minister of the country.

Bilawal said that Benazir Bhutto was a champion of women’s right and she always worked for uplifting women’s status in Pakistan.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal attended a luncheon hosted by the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall (LMH), Professor Stephen Blyth here. Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah also accompanied the PPP chairman on the occasion.

Bilawal revealed that the Sindh government, in collaboration with the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP), has announced two prestigious scholarships named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. These scholarships will be part of OPP’s annual graduate scholarship program and will support highly talented students from Sindh in pursuing graduate studies at the University of Oxford.

On the occasion, Bilawal was briefed on the vision and initiatives of the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and discussed the fundamental support provided by Lady Margaret Hall to OPP.

The luncheon was also attended by Benazir Bhutto’s sister Sanam Bhutto, renowned author, historian, and LMH alumna, Victoria Schofield, along with senior delegations from the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan.