Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan’s Climate Crisis

February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Pakistan is experiencing an escalating climate crisis, marked by extreme temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and environmental disruptions. The country ranks second globally in climate-related disasters, underscoring the urgency of immediate action.

Pakistan loses approximately 128,000 school days annually due to climate-related disruptions. The agricultural sector, which provides significant employment, faces dire consequences. According to the World Bank, up to 20-30% of Pakistan’s agricultural land may become unusable due to climate change. Additionally, the Indus River’s water flow is projected to decrease by 40-50% by 2050, further exacerbating economic challenges. Climate change could cost Pakistan 9.1% of its GDP by 2050.

Moreover, plastic pollution and other environmental threats continue to degrade Pakistan’s ecosystem. Policymakers must restructure climate finance, promote regional cooperation, and enhance domestic resource mobilisation to address this crisis effectively.

Sugar to be provided at Rs130 per kg during Ramazan

BRAMSH MURSHID,

Dasht.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1740121755.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025