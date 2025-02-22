Pakistan’s Climate Crisis

Pakistan is experiencing an escalating climate crisis, marked by extreme temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and environmental disruptions. The country ranks second globally in climate-related disasters, underscoring the urgency of immediate action.

Pakistan loses approximately 128,000 school days annually due to climate-related disruptions. The agricultural sector, which provides significant employment, faces dire consequences. According to the World Bank, up to 20-30% of Pakistan’s agricultural land may become unusable due to climate change. Additionally, the Indus River’s water flow is projected to decrease by 40-50% by 2050, further exacerbating economic challenges. Climate change could cost Pakistan 9.1% of its GDP by 2050.

Moreover, plastic pollution and other environmental threats continue to degrade Pakistan’s ecosystem. Policymakers must restructure climate finance, promote regional cooperation, and enhance domestic resource mobilisation to address this crisis effectively.

BRAMSH MURSHID,

Dasht.