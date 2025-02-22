Pakistan, UAE vow to strengthen bilateral ties in high-level talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss enhancing Pakistan-UAE ties.

The meeting, held at the UAE minister’s invitation, focused on boosting cooperation in trade, investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people exchanges, according to a Foreign Office statement.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global matters, emphasizing the need for peace, stability, and shared prosperity. Senator Dar congratulated the UAE on hosting the World Governments Summit 2025 and praised its efforts in promoting global dialogue. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the UAE and acknowledged the vital role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Pakistan, recognizing its role in regional stability and appreciating the contributions of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular high-level engagements to further strengthen ties and collaborate on regional and international issues. The meeting ended on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-UAE relations.