Patchwork Approach

The Sindh government’s decision to mandate local fitness certificates for commercial vehicles entering from other provinces is, at its core, a step in the right direction. Given the alarming number of accidents on the highway connecting Sindh and Punjab, any measure aimed at ensuring vehicle roadworthiness should be welcomed. The province has long grappled with deadly road crashes, many of which involve unfit commercial vehicles. However, while the intent is commendable, the execution leaves much to be desired.

Road safety is a national issue, not a provincial one. Expecting each province to develop and enforce its own set of regulations will only lead to administrative chaos and loopholes that fleet operators will inevitably exploit. Instead of piecemeal efforts, it is imperative that the federal government steps in to create and implement a uniform, nationwide vehicle fitness policy. This would ensure that all commercial vehicles, regardless of their province of origin, meet a single set of safety standards before being allowed to operate anywhere in the country.

Of course, such a policy must be developed in consultation with provincial representatives to accommodate local concerns and ensure practical enforcement. But without centralised oversight, any safety initiative risks being either ineffective or selectively applied. If the goal is truly to reduce fatal accidents and improve public safety, then a comprehensive, federally regulated framework is the only way forward. Otherwise, we are simply applying band-aids to a problem that demands serious, structural reform.