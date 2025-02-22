PM announces University in Rajanpur

has announced the establishment of a university in Rajanpur and a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan, reaffirming his government’s commitment to education and healthcare.

Speaking at a public gathering in DG Khan, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted his administration’s relentless efforts for national progress. He stressed that Nawaz Sharif’s vision remains dedicated to Pakistan’s development, crediting his leadership for Punjab’s past prosperity. He also praised Maryam Nawaz’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare services across the province.

Recalling the government’s response to the 2010 floods, he reiterated his commitment to uplifting South Punjab through health, education, and industrial growth initiatives, aiming to generate employment opportunities.

On the economic front, the prime minister claimed that inflation had dropped from 40% to 4% and the policy rate had been reduced from 22% to 12%, signalling economic stability.

Vowing to continue working for Pakistan’s advancement, Shehbaz Sharif declared, “If I do not surpass India in development, my name will not be Shehbaz Sharif.”