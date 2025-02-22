Saturday, February 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 19

APP
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers, said a police spokesman here on Friday. 

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, conducted raids on Thursday night in different city areas and arrested 19 accused on recovery of hundreds of kites and kite flying string rolls.

Waris Khan police netted eight kite flyers, Sadiqabad police held six, Rattaamral three and Bani Police rounded up two accused. 

He informed that Rawalpindi district police were also running an awareness campaign and making all-out efforts to prevent kite flying and aerial firing. 

He said that monitoring was being done with announcements from high-rise buildings to prevent kite flying and aerial firing. 

Importance of S&T, AI increased: SCCI chief

Announcements were also being made from mosques and door-to-door pamphlets were distributed to educate the citizens. 

The spokesman informed that a crackdown was underway against kite flying and kite sellers and this year, so far more than 160 kite flyers and sellers have been arrested and nearly 40,000 kites and over 500 string rolls were recovered. 

Monitoring was also underway against online kite sellers, he said adding, kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the violators will be punished with a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 500,000.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1740205689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025