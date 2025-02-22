Saturday, February 22, 2025
Police arrest 2 bike lifters with 4 stolen motorcycles

APP
February 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman. 

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A. Bazaar Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Jamshaid and Jabar and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession. 

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. 

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

APP

