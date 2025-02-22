Police to carry out DNA of male accused in minor housemaid killing

Rawalpindi - Banni police here on Friday informed a magistrate that they want to have DNA examination of a male accused arrested in connection with torture and murder of a 13-year-old housemaid.

The police sought five days physical custody accused Mian Rashid Shafique and Magistrate Muhammad Imran Qureshi granted four more days of remand to the investigators. The accused would be produced before the court on February 25. A source privy to the ongoing investigations told The Nation that the police want to have both the DNA and polygraph test of the accused Rashid Shafique.

There is a strong suspicion that the accused had been trying to mislead the investigators by changing his statements and for that purpose the police want to have his polygraph test.

Further, though the final outcome of the post-mortem of the deceased Iqra Bibi has not been made public yet, the investigators want to determine if the deceased was also made subject to some sort of sexual abuse. for this, the police need to have DNA test of Rashid, the source said.

Meanwhile, the court sent Sana Rashid, wife of Rashid Shfique, to Adiala jail on judicial remand for 14 days. The police produced her before the court and did not seek her further physical remand. The police is said to have recovered the iron rode used by Sana to beat up 13-year-old Iqra.

Separately, a court of additional district and sessions judge put off hearing on the post arrest bail plea of Robina BibI in the case till February 25. Robina was arrested after she brought the seriously wounded Iqra to a hospital on February 12.

It was on February 13 when Iqra died at Holy Family Hospital. Snana Ullah, her father from Mani Bahauddin, said that her daughter was employed in the house of Rashid Shafique at Asghar Mall Scheme for about two year against Rs8, 000 per month salary. He told the police that most recently Iqra had complained of torture and abuse on the hands of Sana Rashid. According to the police, Iqra for fatally tortured after a chocolate meant for a child of the couple went missing and Sana suspected the minor housemaid had consumed it.