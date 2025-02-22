Saturday, February 22, 2025
President arrives in Lahore for political talks

Web Desk
9:32 PM | February 22, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in Lahore for a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold key political discussions and attend the Derby Race at the Lahore Race Club as a special guest on Sunday.

According to sources, Zardari will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Governor’s House to deliberate on challenges faced by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab. He is also expected to engage with PPP Punjab leaders to address internal concerns, particularly those raised by the governor.

Reports indicate that the president’s visit aims to ease political tensions between the PPP and PML-N, fostering dialogue and paving the way for potential reconciliation.

