President Zardari likely to arrive in Lahore today

LAHORE - President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to arrive in Lahore on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to the provincial capital, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sources confirmed.

The primary reason for his visit is to attend the prestigious Derby Race at the Lahore Polo Ground as the chief guest on Sunday. However, he will also hold political meetings at the Governor House, where he is set to meet the party’s Punjab leadership. Party insiders revealed that PPP leaders will brief him on their concerns regarding the power-sharing arrangement with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Additionally, the president is scheduled to meet Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan during his visit. Unconfirmed reports suggest that President Zardari may also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss PPP’s reservations over the power-sharing formula.