President Asif Ali Zardari will reached Lahore today (Saturday). During his stay in the city, he is scheduled to hold some important meetings.

According to sources, President Zardari will stay in Lahore for a couple of days. Sources said that he is also expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Zardari will also meet with various political leaders and other important figures during his stay in Lahore.