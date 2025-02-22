PTI’s relevance will end soon, claims Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday has claimed that Imran the relevance of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will end soon as it has indulged in politics of inciting violence.

In a video message, Khawaja Asif said, “Things will settle down soon and their [PTI] relevance will end as well their politics of inciting violence.” He lambasted the PTI’s style of politics, saying the kind of tactics PTI uses are not seen anywhere else in the world. He further said that the country’s situation was improving and added the same thing was causing heightened anxiety for the PTI.

After around two years of heightened tensions between the government and the opposition PTI, the two sides had started negotiations in December last year to bring down political temperatures. But despite weeks of talks, the dialogue process stalled on two major issues — the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of PTI prisoners. PTI decided to boycott the fourth round of talks which was scheduled to take place on January 28 with the government, a day after it announced that party founder Imran issued directions to call off negotiations due to a delay over the formation of judicial commissions. After the talks remained in limbo, both sides have continued trading barbs against each other. The minister briefly spoke about the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who was awarded a ceremonial guard of honour during his visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

He said that PTI, including Imran, used to have close ties with the army chief in the past. “Now, the party and supporters use foul language against the army,” he added. Khawaja Asif further said that the army is rendering sacrifices for the country, but, he added, the PTI continues to spread propaganda against Pakistan.

Leaders of the PTI on Monday urged the judiciary to expedite the cases related to alleged rigging during the general elections 2024 and the 26th Amendment.